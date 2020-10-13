Strong (STRONG) 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.28 Million

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded 13.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 13th. One Strong token can currently be bought for $47.23 or 0.00410489 BTC on major exchanges. Strong has a market cap of $1.32 million and $1.28 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Strong has traded up 67.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008700 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002243 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.92 or 0.00268755 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00098755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00037405 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.47 or 0.01481689 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000235 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00155109 BTC.

Strong Profile

Strong’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,986 tokens. The official message board for Strong is medium.com/@strongblockio. The official website for Strong is strongblock.io.

Strong Token Trading

Strong can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strong should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Strong using one of the exchanges listed above.

