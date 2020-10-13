Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Purchased by Perkins Coie Trust Co

Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,943 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Stryker accounts for approximately 1.5% of Perkins Coie Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 1,924.1% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,812 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. raised its position in Stryker by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 8,666 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth $1,412,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in Stryker by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 36,354 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,551,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYK opened at $225.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $84.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $204.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.72. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $124.54 and a twelve month high of $227.39.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Stryker had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.85%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SYK shares. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Stryker from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.50.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 25,855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.80, for a total transaction of $4,933,134.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

