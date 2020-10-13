STV Group (LON:STVG) Shares Gap Up to $261.00

STV Group Plc. (LON:STVG)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $261.00, but opened at $272.00. STV Group shares last traded at $278.00, with a volume of 3,690 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on STVG shares. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of STV Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of STV Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st.

Get STV Group alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $120.23 million and a P/E ratio of 20.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 248.01 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 244.29.

About STV Group (LON:STVG)

STV Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and broadcasts television programs in the United Kingdom. The company operates in Broadcast, Digital, Productions, and External Lottery Management segments. It provides news, sports, entertainment, weather, competitions, video on demand, and STV programs.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for STV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.