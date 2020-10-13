Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SUMO. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Sumo Logic in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Sumo Logic in a research note on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Sumo Logic in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Sumo Logic in a research note on Monday. They set a hold rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Sumo Logic in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.29.

Get Sumo Logic alerts:

NASDAQ:SUMO opened at $23.43 on Monday. Sumo Logic has a 12 month low of $21.01 and a 12 month high of $28.45.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

See Also: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.