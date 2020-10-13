Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Cowen

Cowen started coverage on shares of Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Sumo Logic in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Sumo Logic in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Sumo Logic in a report on Monday. They set a hold rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Sumo Logic in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sumo Logic presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.29.

Shares of SUMO opened at $23.43 on Monday. Sumo Logic has a 1 year low of $21.01 and a 1 year high of $28.45.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

