Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SUMO. Piper Sandler began coverage on Sumo Logic in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Sumo Logic in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Sumo Logic in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Sumo Logic in a research note on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Sumo Logic in a research report on Monday. They set a hold rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sumo Logic has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.29.

NASDAQ SUMO opened at $23.43 on Monday. Sumo Logic has a twelve month low of $21.01 and a twelve month high of $28.45.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

