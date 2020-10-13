Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:SUMO opened at $23.43 on Monday. Sumo Logic has a 1 year low of $21.01 and a 1 year high of $28.45.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

