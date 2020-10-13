Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Sumo Logic in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Sumo Logic in a research note on Monday. They issued a hold rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sumo Logic has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.29.

Shares of SUMO stock opened at $23.43 on Monday. Sumo Logic has a fifty-two week low of $21.01 and a fifty-two week high of $28.45.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

