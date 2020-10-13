SunCoke Energy Inc Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share (NYSE:SXC)

SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC) – Analysts at B.Riley Securit upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for SunCoke Energy in a report released on Thursday, October 8th. B.Riley Securit analyst L. Pipes now expects that the energy company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.05). B.Riley Securit also issued estimates for SunCoke Energy’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $338.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.80 million. SunCoke Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 10.05%.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SXC. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of SunCoke Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SunCoke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Shares of SXC opened at $3.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.19. SunCoke Energy has a 1-year low of $2.33 and a 1-year high of $6.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.48 and a 200 day moving average of $3.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SXC. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 17.6% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 378,625 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 56,800 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,227,956 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after buying an additional 21,964 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $512,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 359.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 133,008 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 104,084 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy in the second quarter worth about $742,000. 84.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SunCoke Energy

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

