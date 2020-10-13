Sunnova Energy International (NOVA) versus Its Rivals Head-To-Head Review

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE: NOVA) is one of 28 public companies in the “Electric & other services combined” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Sunnova Energy International to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.1% of Sunnova Energy International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.3% of shares of all “Electric & other services combined” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of shares of all “Electric & other services combined” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Sunnova Energy International and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunnova Energy International 0 0 5 0 3.00 Sunnova Energy International Competitors 459 1940 1389 14 2.25

Sunnova Energy International presently has a consensus price target of $33.25, indicating a potential upside of 17.28%. As a group, “Electric & other services combined” companies have a potential upside of 7.62%. Given Sunnova Energy International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Sunnova Energy International is more favorable than its competitors.

Risk & Volatility

Sunnova Energy International has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sunnova Energy International’s competitors have a beta of 0.38, indicating that their average stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sunnova Energy International and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunnova Energy International -106.01% -23.98% -5.95% Sunnova Energy International Competitors 1.16% 9.98% 2.39%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sunnova Energy International and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sunnova Energy International $131.56 million -$144.35 million -9.74 Sunnova Energy International Competitors $8.96 billion $433.36 million 16.68

Sunnova Energy International’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Sunnova Energy International. Sunnova Energy International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Sunnova Energy International competitors beat Sunnova Energy International on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc. provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. It operates a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 572 megawatts serving approximately 80,000 customers. Sunnova Energy International Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

