Super Micro Computer (OTCMKTS:SMCI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Super Micro Computer (OTCMKTS:SMCI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "Super Micro Computer, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and sells energy-efficient, application optimized server solutions based on the x86 architecture. The Company's solutions include a range of rack mount and blade server systems, as well as components. Supermicro emphasizes superior product design and uncompromising quality control to produce industry-leading serverboards, chassis and server systems. These Server Building Block Solutions provide benefits across many environments, including data center deployment, high-performance computing, high-end workstations, storage networks and standalone server installations. Super Micro Computer sells its server systems and components primarily through distributors, which include value-added resellers and system integrators, and to a lesser extent, to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). Super Micro Computer, Inc. is headquartered in San Jose, California. "

Super Micro Computer stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,209. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.34 and a 200-day moving average of $26.04. Super Micro Computer has a one year low of $15.76 and a one year high of $33.30.

Super Micro Computer (OTCMKTS:SMCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $896.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.00 million. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 2.37%.

In related news, Director Hwei-Ming Fred Tsai sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 237,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,162,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMCI. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the second quarter worth about $111,123,000. Madison Avenue Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the first quarter worth about $45,170,000. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,562,000. Needham Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,896,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 552,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,682,000 after purchasing an additional 178,267 shares in the last quarter. 20.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides high performance server solutions based on modular and open architecture. It offers a range of server, storage, blade, workstation, and full rack solutions, as well as networking devices, server management software, and technology support and services.

