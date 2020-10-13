Suretly Reaches Market Capitalization of $84,341.63 (SUR)

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 13th. During the last seven days, Suretly has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Suretly has a market capitalization of $84,341.63 and approximately $2,354.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Suretly token can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00003154 BTC on popular exchanges including Tidex and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001299 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00041274 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006553 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 67.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006461 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008804 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $544.14 or 0.04792276 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00053483 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00031892 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Suretly Profile

Suretly (SUR) is a token. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 235,535 tokens. Suretly’s official website is www.suretly.com. Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Suretly Token Trading

Suretly can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Suretly should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Suretly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

