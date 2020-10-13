Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) Given a CHF 91 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a CHF 91 price target on Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SREN has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 95 target price on Swiss Re and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 83 price target on shares of Swiss Re and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 75 price objective on shares of Swiss Re and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 99 target price on shares of Swiss Re and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a CHF 93 price target on shares of Swiss Re and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of CHF 89.70.

Swiss Re has a 52-week low of CHF 81.65 and a 52-week high of CHF 98.80.

About Swiss Re

Swiss Re AG is a wholesale provider of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. The Company operates in four segments: Property&Casualty Reinsurance, Life&Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions and Life Capital. Its Reinsurance Unit provides premiums and fee income through Property&Casualty and Life&Health segments.

