Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) Receives $37.33 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.33.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sykes Enterprises in a research report on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th.

Get Sykes Enterprises alerts:

In related news, EVP Lawrence Zingale sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $150,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,076 shares in the company, valued at $2,114,432. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Sykes Enterprises by 268.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,614 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Sykes Enterprises by 24.2% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Sykes Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 63.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises during the second quarter worth approximately $244,000. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYKE opened at $36.35 on Friday. Sykes Enterprises has a 12 month low of $22.12 and a 12 month high of $38.24. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.45 and a 200 day moving average of $29.21.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $416.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.31 million. Sykes Enterprises had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 4.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Sykes Enterprises will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sykes Enterprises Company Profile

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. Its customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as providing health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Sykes Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sykes Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.