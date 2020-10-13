Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $467.81 Million

Equities research analysts expect Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) to announce $467.81 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Synovus Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $451.90 million and the highest is $478.80 million. Synovus Financial reported sales of $490.86 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Synovus Financial will report full-year sales of $1.96 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $2.01 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Synovus Financial.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 17.25%. The business had revenue of $472.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

SNV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Synovus Financial from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synovus Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.78.

Shares of SNV traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.36. The company had a trading volume of 5,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,772,574. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.17. Synovus Financial has a 52 week low of $10.91 and a 52 week high of $40.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.69.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNV. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,425,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613,213 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 125.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,014,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237,701 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,426,196 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,384 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $20,627,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 207.2% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 879,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,441,000 after purchasing an additional 593,130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

