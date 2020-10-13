SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its stake in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of SYSCO by 352.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,142,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,669,000 after buying an additional 11,798,873 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of SYSCO in the 1st quarter valued at about $169,106,000. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its stake in SYSCO by 77.7% in the second quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,988,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,669,000 after purchasing an additional 869,339 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SYSCO by 60.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,043,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,692,000 after buying an additional 768,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trian Fund Management L.P. raised its stake in SYSCO by 3.0% during the second quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 24,379,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,602,000 after buying an additional 703,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SYY. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on SYSCO in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of SYSCO from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of SYSCO in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of SYSCO from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 1,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $65,715.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,225,453.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy Newcomb sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $603,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,735,891.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYSCO stock opened at $67.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.38. SYSCO Co. has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $85.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.59. The company has a market capitalization of $34.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.58, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.23.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.12 billion. SYSCO had a return on equity of 50.53% and a net margin of 0.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that SYSCO Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.55%.

SYSCO Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

