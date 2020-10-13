SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) Stock Position Reduced by Perkins Coie Trust Co

Perkins Coie Trust Co trimmed its position in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 36.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYY. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in SYSCO in the first quarter worth $31,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of SYSCO in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 105.2% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of SYSCO by 369.9% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in SYSCO by 84.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYY opened at $67.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.59. SYSCO Co. has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $85.98. The company has a market capitalization of $34.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.58, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.23.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.12 billion. SYSCO had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 50.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that SYSCO Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. SYSCO’s payout ratio is 89.55%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on SYSCO from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on SYSCO from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of SYSCO from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

In other SYSCO news, Director Nancy Newcomb sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $603,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,735,891.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 1,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $65,715.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,225,453.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

