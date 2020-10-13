T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $123.00 target price on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “T-Mobile has deployed its mid-band (2.5 GHz) 5G spectrum in almost 210 cities and towns across the United States. The company has the largest nationwide 5G network, covering more than 250 million people. It surpassed AT&T in total branded customers across postpaid and prepaid to become America’s #2 wireless operator. T-Mobile aims to deliver $43 billion of synergies and achieve $6 billion of annualized cost savings from its merger with Sprint. It plans to continue lighting up the 5G spectrum at an aggressive pace through 2020 and beyond. However, the company operates in a fiercely competitive and almost saturated U.S. telecom market. Low-priced service plans for individual consumers and small business entities have not improved the bottom line. Several promotional activities to lure customers from rivals have eroded its profitability.”

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Scotiabank started coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, August 31st. They issued a sector outperform rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $110.00 price objective on T-Mobile US and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $118.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $120.07 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.86 and its 200 day moving average is $103.25. T-Mobile US has a 12-month low of $63.50 and a 12-month high of $121.36. The stock has a market cap of $148.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.11, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $17.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. T-Mobile US’s revenue was up 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP David A. Miller sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total value of $2,290,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 181,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,742,570.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total transaction of $1,701,750.00. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in T-Mobile US by 10.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 65,125 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,464,000 after acquiring an additional 6,198 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,688 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,342 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 305.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,743 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 12,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 19.0% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,034 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. 49.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

