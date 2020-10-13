TAG Immobilien AG (ETR:TEG) Receives €24.45 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of TAG Immobilien AG (ETR:TEG) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €24.45 ($28.76).

TEG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on TAG Immobilien and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €27.50 ($32.35) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €26.60 ($31.29) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th.

Shares of ETR TEG opened at €26.74 ($31.46) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is €25.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is €22.20. TAG Immobilien has a 52-week low of €14.16 ($16.66) and a 52-week high of €26.42 ($31.08). The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2018, the company managed approximately 84,400 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

