Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.62) Per Share

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp dropped their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Talos Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 7th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.62) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.39). KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Talos Energy’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $88.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.88 million. Talos Energy had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 12.28%.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Talos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Talos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Talos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.88.

TALO opened at $6.96 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.61 and a 200-day moving average of $8.65. The company has a market capitalization of $508.23 million, a P/E ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 3.23. Talos Energy has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $31.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

In other Talos Energy news, insider Robert D. Abendschein bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.34 per share, for a total transaction of $417,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 95,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,537.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TALO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Talos Energy by 17.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Talos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Talos Energy by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Talos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000.

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

