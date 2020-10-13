Tate & Lyle PLC (LON:TATE) Receives GBX 738.75 Average PT from Brokerages

Tate & Lyle PLC (LON:TATE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 738.75 ($9.65).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Tate & Lyle from GBX 665 ($8.69) to GBX 695 ($9.08) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Tate & Lyle from GBX 730 ($9.54) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Tate & Lyle from GBX 725 ($9.47) to GBX 770 ($10.06) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th.

LON TATE opened at GBX 662 ($8.65) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 678.32 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 667.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.23. Tate & Lyle has a one year low of GBX 493.83 ($6.45) and a one year high of GBX 811.40 ($10.60). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68.

About Tate & Lyle

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

