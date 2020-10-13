Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) Announces $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1125 per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 19th.

NYSE:THQ opened at $18.82 on Tuesday. Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $19.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.14 and its 200-day moving average is $17.82.

About Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the healthcare sector. The fund also invests in pooled investment vehicles.

