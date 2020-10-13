TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for TELUS in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 7th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine expects that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 13.33%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TU. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of TELUS from $27.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Veritas Investment Research upgraded TELUS to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays began coverage on TELUS in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on TELUS from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TELUS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

TU opened at $18.47 on Monday. TELUS has a 12-month low of $13.54 and a 12-month high of $20.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.2169 per share. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 9th. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.91%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TU. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in TELUS by 1.4% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 50,466 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 13,851 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270,960 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of TELUS by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 69,956 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in TELUS by 100.0% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 48.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business smart security solutions.

