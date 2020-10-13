Terex (NYSE:TEX) Price Target Raised to $22.00 at Morgan Stanley

Terex (NYSE:TEX) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TEX. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Terex from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Terex from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Terex in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on Terex from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Terex from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.71.

Shares of NYSE TEX opened at $24.87 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 155.44 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Terex has a 52-week low of $11.54 and a 52-week high of $31.28.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.55. Terex had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 0.34%. The business had revenue of $690.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.80 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Terex will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Paula H. Cholmondeley acquired 2,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.47 per share, with a total value of $55,547.91. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,785.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 4,839 shares of company stock worth $94,624. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Terex by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Terex during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Terex in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Terex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Connable Office Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Terex during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

