Terracoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $128.00 (TRC)

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 13th. One Terracoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0606 or 0.00000531 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Terracoin has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. Terracoin has a market cap of $1.39 million and $128.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Terracoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11,417.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $245.84 or 0.02153090 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001479 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $75.00 or 0.00656856 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003628 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00010789 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000671 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 53.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000110 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Terracoin Coin Profile

TRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io. Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here. Terracoin’s official message board is medium.com/@clockuniverse.

Buying and Selling Terracoin

Terracoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terracoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Terracoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terracoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.