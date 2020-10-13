Tether (USDT) Price Up 0% This Week

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 13th. One Tether token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00008816 BTC on exchanges including IDAX, FCoin, TOPBTC and BigONE. Tether has a market cap of $15.76 billion and approximately $48.00 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Tether has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002237 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.28 or 0.00266659 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00097817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00036830 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.98 or 0.01479385 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000235 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00154811 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008916 BTC.

Tether Profile

Tether’s genesis date was June 10th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 16,175,579,134 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,741,468,977 tokens. Tether’s official website is tether.to. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tether Token Trading

Tether can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC, Kraken, Instant Bitex, BtcTurk, EXX, Bibox, C2CX, Huobi, DragonEX, Liqui, MBAex, BTC-Alpha, Binance, Sistemkoin, Poloniex, Trade By Trade, Cobinhood, Bittrex, ABCC, Bit-Z, Bitfinex, OOOBTC, FCoin, LBank, Upbit, Iquant, CoinTiger, Kucoin, UEX, Coinut, CoinEx, BigONE, Exmo, OKEx, BitMart, ZB.COM, HitBTC, CoinBene, Gate.io, IDAX, Kryptono, IDCM, ChaoEX, BitForex, DigiFinex, TOPBTC, B2BX and TDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

