Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) PT Lowered to $11.00 at Argus

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) had its price objective lowered by Argus from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus’ target price points to a potential upside of 16.40% from the company’s current price.

TEVA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.13.

Shares of TEVA stock opened at $9.45 on Tuesday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $13.76. The stock has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.22 and its 200-day moving average is $10.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 0.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rosemary A. Crane sold 2,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $34,034.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,791.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 89.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 310.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 64.6% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 9,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,606 shares during the last quarter. 52.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

