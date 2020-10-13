Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $67.50 to $80.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub raised Texas Roadhouse from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Texas Roadhouse has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.84.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $71.30 on Monday. Texas Roadhouse has a twelve month low of $25.15 and a twelve month high of $73.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 81.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 0.95.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $476.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.75 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James R. Zarley sold 13,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total value of $783,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 104,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,263,631.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 3,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $169,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $631,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 225,634 shares of company stock valued at $13,868,605. Insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.8% during the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62,645 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 62,267 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. 93.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.