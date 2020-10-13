Tharisa (LON:THS) Shares Gap Up to $75.50

Shares of Tharisa plc (LON:THS) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $75.50, but opened at $80.50. Tharisa shares last traded at $80.00, with a volume of 15,645 shares changing hands.

Separately, Peel Hunt boosted their price target on shares of Tharisa from GBX 155 ($2.03) to GBX 165 ($2.16) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th.

The firm has a market cap of $199.75 million and a PE ratio of 20.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 75.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 63.47.

Tharisa Company Profile (LON:THS)

Tharisa plc, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and logistics of platinum group metals (PGM) and chrome concentrates in China, South Africa, Singapore, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: PGM, Chrome, and Agency and Trading.

