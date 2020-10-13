The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) & CRH Medical (NASDAQ:CRHM) Head to Head Survey

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) and CRH Medical (NYSE:CRHM) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares The Pennant Group and CRH Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Pennant Group 1.39% 22.16% 4.00% CRH Medical -2.79% -2.32% -1.41%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for The Pennant Group and CRH Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Pennant Group 0 2 1 0 2.33 CRH Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A

The Pennant Group presently has a consensus price target of $34.50, suggesting a potential downside of 8.51%. Given The Pennant Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe The Pennant Group is more favorable than CRH Medical.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.4% of The Pennant Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.9% of CRH Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 10.4% of The Pennant Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of CRH Medical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares The Pennant Group and CRH Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Pennant Group $338.53 million 3.12 $2.55 million $0.52 72.52 CRH Medical $120.39 million 1.37 $3.77 million $0.05 46.00

CRH Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than The Pennant Group. CRH Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Pennant Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

The Pennant Group beats CRH Medical on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Pennant Group Company Profile

The Pennant Group, Inc. provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, counseling, and palliative services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families. It also provides senior living services, such as residential accommodations, activities, and meals, as well as housekeeping and assistance in the activities of daily living to seniors, who are independent or who require some support. As of July 01, 2020, the company operated 71 home health and hospice agencies; and 53 senior living communities. The Pennant Group, Inc. was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Eagle, Idaho.

CRH Medical Company Profile

CRH Medical Corporation provides anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures in the United States and Canada. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology to treat various grades of hemorrhoid. The company also distributes CRH O'Regan system, treatment protocols, and operational and marketing expertise as a turnkey package directly to physicians. It serves 64 ambulatory surgical/endoscopy centers in 13 states. The company was formerly known as Medsurge Medical Products Corp. and changed its name to CRH Medical Corporation in April 2006. CRH Medical Corporation was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

