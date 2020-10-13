The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Windward Capital Management Co. CA

Windward Capital Management Co. CA reduced its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,344 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 2.1% of Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $20,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PG. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FAI Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 203.0% during the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

Shares of PG opened at $144.49 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $138.47 and its 200-day moving average is $124.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $359.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $94.34 and a fifty-two week high of $145.33.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.97 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total value of $3,906,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,429 shares in the company, valued at $35,605,924.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 2,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $398,940.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 272,757 shares of company stock valued at $36,738,374. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on PG. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.60.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Read More: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.