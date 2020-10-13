The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Price Target Raised to $166.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) had its price objective boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $153.00 to $166.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays reissued a buy rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $136.60.

Shares of PG opened at $144.49 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $138.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.66. The stock has a market cap of $359.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble has a 52-week low of $94.34 and a 52-week high of $145.33.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.97 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total transaction of $3,906,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,605,924.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jon R. Moeller sold 81,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $11,133,395.90. Insiders sold a total of 272,757 shares of company stock worth $36,738,374 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. FAI Wealth Management increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 203.0% in the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. 62.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

