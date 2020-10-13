Theratechnologies (THTX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 15th.

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $17.16 million for the quarter. Theratechnologies had a negative net margin of 28.20% and a negative return on equity of 81.13%. On average, analysts expect Theratechnologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Theratechnologies stock opened at $2.35 on Tuesday. Theratechnologies has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $4.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.41 and its 200-day moving average is $2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $180.98 million, a P/E ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 1.46.

THTX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Theratechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Theratechnologies in a report on Monday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Theratechnologies in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Theratechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Theratechnologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.41.

Theratechnologies Company Profile

Theratechnologies Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, addresses unmet medical needs to promote healthy living and improve quality of life among HIV patients. It offers EGRIFTA, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in HIV-infected patients with lipodystrophy in Canada and the United States; and Trogarz, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients in the United States.

