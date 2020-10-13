Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Bought by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,736 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 22.1% during the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,220 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.5% during the second quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 7,231 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 585 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 3,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.38, for a total value of $1,294,858.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,773,091.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.16, for a total value of $9,243,520.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,521,149.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 173,868 shares of company stock valued at $71,253,379 over the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TMO opened at $466.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $184.63 billion, a PE ratio of 50.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $430.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $374.52. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.21 and a fifty-two week high of $471.32.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TMO. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $485.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $452.27.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of new drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

