Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.41 Per Share

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share by the construction company on Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. This is a positive change from Thor Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Thor Industries has raised its dividend by 25.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years.

Shares of THO opened at $94.99 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.48. Thor Industries has a 52 week low of $32.30 and a 52 week high of $121.33.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 3rd. The construction company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.76. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. Thor Industries’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Thor Industries will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

THO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Thor Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $73.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Northcoast Research raised Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Thor Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.20.

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

