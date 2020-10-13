TMX Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) Receives $146.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

TMX Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $146.33.

TMXXF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on TMX Group from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. TD Securities upped their price target on TMX Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th.

Shares of TMXXF stock opened at $102.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.79. TMX Group has a 52 week low of $63.08 and a 52 week high of $105.91.

TMX Group Company Profile

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading and Clearing.

