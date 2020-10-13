Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Receives $71.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.70.

TD has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Barclays cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. CIBC started coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, BofA Securities lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 43,424 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 69.5% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.9% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 8,202 shares of the bank’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.67% of the company’s stock.

TD stock opened at $46.93 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.71 and a 200-day moving average of $44.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.91. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $33.74 and a 12 month high of $58.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $10.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.99 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a $0.589 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.12%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

Further Reading: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.