Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) and OneConnect Financial Technology (NASDAQ:OCFT) Financial Review

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) and Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares OneConnect Financial Technology and Trade Desk’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OneConnect Financial Technology N/A N/A N/A Trade Desk 17.57% 18.10% 6.91%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.2% of OneConnect Financial Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.7% of Trade Desk shares are held by institutional investors. 13.1% of Trade Desk shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares OneConnect Financial Technology and Trade Desk’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OneConnect Financial Technology $330.51 million 23.86 -$240.28 million ($0.75) -28.75 Trade Desk $661.06 million 44.34 $108.32 million $2.27 276.21

Trade Desk has higher revenue and earnings than OneConnect Financial Technology. OneConnect Financial Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Trade Desk, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for OneConnect Financial Technology and Trade Desk, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OneConnect Financial Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Trade Desk 0 8 6 0 2.43

Trade Desk has a consensus target price of $443.07, suggesting a potential downside of 29.33%. Given Trade Desk’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Trade Desk is more favorable than OneConnect Financial Technology.

Summary

Trade Desk beats OneConnect Financial Technology on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

OneConnect Financial Technology Company Profile

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions. The company also operates Regtech, an end-to-end regulatory solution to help regulatory authorities automate and digitalize their operations; Gamma O, an open API platform-as-a-service for reusable financial technology components and integrations; and Blockchain network-as-a-service. In addition, it provides technology infrastructure, such as data management and cloud services. The company serves customers in the financial services industry, including banking, insurance, and asset management. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. has a strategic agreement with the Hainan Local Financial Supervision Administration to develop smart financial and smart supervision services in the island province of Hainan, as well as the financial sector in Hainan free trade port. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of Sen Rong Limited.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc., a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV). It serves advertising agencies and other service providers for advertisers. The Trade Desk, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Ventura, California.

