Traders Buy Large Volume of Xperi Call Options (NASDAQ:XPER)

Xperi Corp (NASDAQ:XPER) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 2,765 call options on the company. This is an increase of 340% compared to the average daily volume of 628 call options.

XPER stock opened at $13.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.65 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a current ratio of 2.54. Xperi has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $21.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.97.

Get Xperi alerts:

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $93.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.20 million. Xperi had a positive return on equity of 18.37% and a negative net margin of 8.65%. Research analysts forecast that Xperi will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. Xperi’s payout ratio is 7.81%.

In other news, insider Samir Armaly bought 2,132 shares of Xperi stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.73 per share, for a total transaction of $25,008.36. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 171,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,015,378.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David C. Habiger bought 7,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.31 per share, for a total transaction of $100,224.30. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,192.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 27,594 shares of company stock valued at $355,367 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Xperi by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Xperi during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Xperi by 67.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xperi by 119.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xperi during the 2nd quarter valued at $152,000. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on XPER. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Xperi from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Xperi in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. BWS Financial began coverage on Xperi in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Xperi in a report on Sunday, July 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.75.

About Xperi

Xperi Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates, develops, and licenses audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging, and interconnect technologies in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Licensing; and Semiconductor and IP Licensing.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Xperi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xperi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.