Traders Purchase High Volume of Schrödinger Call Options (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 5,208 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 230% compared to the typical volume of 1,578 call options.

SDGR opened at $62.25 on Tuesday. Schrödinger has a one year low of $25.50 and a one year high of $99.50. The company has a current ratio of 7.13, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.90.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $23.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Schrödinger will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SDGR. Zacks Investment Research cut Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Schrödinger from $52.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

In other Schrödinger news, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 919,793 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $50,680,594.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jenny Herman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,901,868 shares of company stock valued at $291,157,671.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Schrödinger by 21.0% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schrödinger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Schrödinger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,423,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schrödinger in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,470,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Schrödinger in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,413,000. 36.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Schrödinger

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides computational platform to accelerate drug discovery and materials design for biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. It segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

