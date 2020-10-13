Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on BlackRock (NYSE:BLK)

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 3,286 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 90% compared to the typical volume of 1,729 call options.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BLK shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on BlackRock from $630.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $652.00 to $686.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $633.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $614.75.

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 360 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.20, for a total transaction of $209,952.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.39, for a total transaction of $1,253,318.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,248 shares of company stock valued at $27,405,326. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the first quarter worth $15,688,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 552.6% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,116 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. AXA increased its holdings in BlackRock by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 119,922 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,763,000 after buying an additional 35,956 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 418 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK traded up $21.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $636.86. 22,507 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 968,925. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $570.34 and a 200-day moving average of $536.66. BlackRock has a one year low of $323.98 and a one year high of $620.66. The firm has a market cap of $93.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.77. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 29.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 29.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were given a dividend of $3.63 per share. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.98%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

