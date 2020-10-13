TransferCoin (TX) Market Capitalization Achieves $174,807.76

TransferCoin (CURRENCY:TX) traded down 76.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 13th. One TransferCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0211 or 0.00000185 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TransferCoin has a total market cap of $174,807.76 and $2,582.00 worth of TransferCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TransferCoin has traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00009885 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TransferCoin Coin Profile

TransferCoin (CRYPTO:TX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2015. TransferCoin’s total supply is 8,296,433 coins. TransferCoin’s official website is txproject.io. The Reddit community for TransferCoin is /r/TXPRJ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for TransferCoin is transfercointx.pw. TransferCoin’s official Twitter account is @Transfer_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin specifications – Hybrid POW/POS – Algo x11 – 60 sec per block – Difficulty adjusts every block coin maturity 80 – Min. stake age 24 hours – POW 15 000 blocks – POW Block reward 300 TX per block – POS from block 1 000 to 15 000 block reward 300 TX per block – POS From block 15 001 onward block reward 1 TX per block. “

TransferCoin Coin Trading

