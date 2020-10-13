TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Price Target Increased to $103.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $90.00 to $103.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

TRU has been the subject of several other research reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of TransUnion from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of TransUnion from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird upgraded TransUnion from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded TransUnion from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $98.42.

NYSE:TRU opened at $89.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. TransUnion has a one year low of $52.50 and a one year high of $101.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.57.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $634.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.32 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TransUnion news, insider David E. Wojczynski sold 2,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total transaction of $204,627.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,837 shares of company stock valued at $1,231,928 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in TransUnion by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in TransUnion in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 95.4% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

