Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Downgraded to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Monday morning. They currently have $129.00 price objective on the insurance provider's stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities downgraded Travelers Companies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $124.00.

TRV stock opened at $116.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.83. Travelers Companies has a 52 week low of $76.99 and a 52 week high of $144.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.71 and a 200 day moving average of $109.75.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Travelers Companies will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 58,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,295,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 21.4% in the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 10,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth about $3,462,000. Kwmg LLC boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 3.1% during the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 23,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 14,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

