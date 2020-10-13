Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW) Receives GBX 46.70 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 46.70 ($0.61).

TLW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tullow Oil in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Tullow Oil from GBX 40 ($0.52) to GBX 25 ($0.33) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Tullow Oil from GBX 30 ($0.39) to GBX 20 ($0.26) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 14th.

Tullow Oil stock opened at GBX 17.25 ($0.23) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.82 million and a P/E ratio of -0.08. Tullow Oil has a 1 year low of GBX 7.17 ($0.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 221.03 ($2.89). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 18.01 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 23.64.

About Tullow Oil

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. Its portfolio comprises 87 licenses covering 267,649 square kilometers in 17 countries. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

