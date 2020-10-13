Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.34 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Tupperware Brands’ earnings. Tupperware Brands posted earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tupperware Brands will report full-year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.92 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tupperware Brands.

Get Tupperware Brands alerts:

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $397.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.55 million. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. Tupperware Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on TUP. Sidoti raised their target price on shares of Tupperware Brands from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Tupperware Brands from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Tupperware Brands in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Tupperware Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Argus raised Tupperware Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Tupperware Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TUP. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 217.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,247 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Tupperware Brands during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 5,147 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Finally, TCG Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

TUP stock opened at $21.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.40 and a beta of 3.62. Tupperware Brands has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $27.19.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of various products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

Featured Article: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tupperware Brands (TUP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tupperware Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tupperware Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.