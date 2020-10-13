U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Bought by Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1,118.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,585,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,703,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314,505 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 147.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $600,061,000 after buying an additional 9,723,270 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,491,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,773,000 after buying an additional 2,392,958 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 13,424,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,272,000 after buying an additional 321,855 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,022,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,724,000 after acquiring an additional 64,360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on USB. Wolfe Research began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $37.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Bank of America raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. BofA Securities upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.31.

NYSE USB opened at $39.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.36 and a 1-year high of $61.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.20. The company has a market capitalization of $59.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.10.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 19.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

