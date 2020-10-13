U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Purchased by Cardinal Capital Management Inc.

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 427,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,365 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp makes up about 1.1% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $15,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 21.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,491,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,773,000 after buying an additional 2,392,958 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.0% in the first quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 94,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. CLS Investments LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 170.8% in the second quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 39,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 24,755 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 4.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 173,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,307,000 after purchasing an additional 7,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chemung Canal Trust Co. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 6,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE USB opened at $39.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.10. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.36 and a 1-year high of $61.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on USB shares. Bank of America raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. BofA Securities upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.31.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

