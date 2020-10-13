U.S. Bancorp (USB) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 14th. Analysts expect U.S. Bancorp to post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect U.S. Bancorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $39.75 on Tuesday. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $28.36 and a one year high of $61.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $59.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on USB shares. ValuEngine raised U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Bank of America raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $37.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.31.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.