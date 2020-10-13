ULS Technology (LON:ULS) Shares Gap Up to $56.00

ULS Technology PLC (LON:ULS)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $56.00, but opened at $58.67. ULS Technology shares last traded at $56.00, with a volume of 26,031 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.37, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 58.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 52.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.29 million and a P/E ratio of 12.22.

In related news, insider Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 66 ($0.86) per share, with a total value of £9,900 ($12,934.41). In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 94,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,978,000.

About ULS Technology (LON:ULS)

ULS Technology plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and hosting of Internet based software applications for legal and property services businesses in the United Kingdom. It provides software solutions that support online legal comparison services. The company also provides risk management and compliance consultancy services for solicitors and licensed conveyancers.

